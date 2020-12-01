United States President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Gurpurab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first of the ten Sikh gurus.

“To our Sikh friends across the US and around the world, we send our warmest wishes as you observe the anniversary of birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism,” Biden and Harris said in a joint statement.

They thanked Sikhs in the US for opening up community kitchens in gurudwaras during the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement also appreciated the community for lending its support towards racial and gender equality and religious pluralism.

“During the summer of protest, we saw Sikhs of all ages marching peacefully for racial and gender equality, religious pluralism and fidelity to truth and justice – core tenets of Sikh faith and central to who we all are as Americans,” the statement read.

The statement said that Guru Nanak’s “timeless message of compassion and unity” can help the country and its people heal.

Biden and Harris had extended similar greetings on occasion of the Hindu festivals of Diwali and Navratri too.