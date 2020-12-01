Actor Urmila Matondkar on Tuesday joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharshtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray.

In October, the party had named Matondkar for nomination to the Maharashtra Legislative Council, after the Cabinet approved a proposal to send 12 names, including that of the actor, to the Council through the governor’s quota.

Matondkar had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North seat on a Congress ticket but lost to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Gopal Shetty. She quit the party in September 2019 over “petty in-house politics” in the Mumbai unit of the Congress.

Matondkar had attacked actor Kangana Ranaut after she criticised the Thackeray government and referred to Mumbai as “Pakistan-occupied Kashmir”. She had asked Ranaut to look towards her home state of Himachal Pradesh which she said was “a bastion of drug abuse”.