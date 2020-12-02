Farm law protests enter seventh day as talks between farmers and Centre remain inconclusive
The Centre has called for a fourth round of talks with the farmers on December 3.
Thousands of farmers from several states in India, especially Punjab and Haryana, continued to protest for the seventh day at Delhi’s borders as the impasse with the central government continued. They have been demonstrating against the Centre’s agriculture laws.
The Centre has called for a fourth round of talks with the farmers on December 3, after the meeting between the government and over 30 union leaders on Tuesday failed to break the deadlock. During the discussion, the government offered to set up a committee to look into the concerns related to the laws. But the farmers turned down the idea and sought that the Centre abolish the new legislations.
Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis “Dadi” and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad are among those who joined the protests on Tuesday.
Live updates
10.27 am: Delhi farmers continue protest at the Singhu border.
10.24 am: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of adopting double standards, reports The Hindu. Singh says the party executed the new farm laws through a gazette notification on November 23 but was pretending to be standing with the farmers.
“First they failed to pass any amendment laws in the Delhi Assembly to negate the central laws, as was done in Punjab,” the chief minister said. “And now they have gone so far as to officially notify the legislations.”
8.40 am: Visuals from the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border show farmers trying to remove barricades.
8.30 am: What are the farm laws?
The Parliament had passed three ordinances – Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Assurance and Farm Service Ordinance 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 – in September. They were signed into laws by President Ram Nath Kovind on September 27.
Taken together, the three legislations loosen regulations on the sale, pricing and storage of agricultural produce. They allow farmers to sell outside mandis notified by the Agricultural Produce Market Committee. They enable contract farming through deals with private sector companies. They take food items like cereals and pulses off the list of essential commodities, lifting stock limits on such produce.
Farmers and traders have alleged that the government wants to discontinue the minimum support price regime in the name of reforms. They fear that the laws will leave them at the mercy of corporate powers. The government has maintained that farm laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.
The government claims the new laws would give farmers the freedom to sell in the open market. But farmers say the laws will weaken the minimum support price mechanism under which the government buys agricultural produce, leave farmers to the mercy of market forces and threaten food security.
Most Opposition parties and farmers’ organisations across the country have strongly opposed the bills. The Shiromani Akali Dal, one of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s oldest allies, pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance in protest against these bills.
8.20 am: The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana held demonstrations in Maharashtra’s Pune, Kolhapur and Aurangabad cities to show support to protesting farmers, The Indian Express reports. The party’s president Raju Shetti said the farm laws were “anti-farmer” and warned that no Union minister would be allowed to enter Maharashtra if the farmers’ concerns were not addressed.
“In the name of reforms, the Centre is giving absolute powers to corporate and big business houses,” Shetti said. “Instead of empowering farmers, they are going to become more vulnerable, being left at the mercy of big business houses. Moreover, the law does not guarantee Minimum Support Price, which is basic to ensure financial stability of farmers.”
He added: “The Union government should note that the protest is not limited to Punjab and Haryana. Farmers across country, including Maharashtra, are supporting the agitation.”
8.10 am: The Northern Railways has cancelled, terminated or diverted a few trains between Amritsar and some key destinations in Punjab amid the agitation, ANI reports.
8 am: Thousands of farmers from several states in India, especially Punjab and Haryana, have camped at Delhi’s borders for six days now, demonstrating against the Centre’s agriculture laws. The farmers had to brave tear gas and water cannons on their march to enter Delhi as the police refused them entry.
The authorities had taken extraordinary measures to set up blockades on highways, parking buses, trucks and other large vehicles. At some places, they even dug up trenches to obstruct farmers, many of whom camped on highways for the night in biting cold. Dramatic scenes unfolded at the borders as the farmers threw barricades set up by the police into a river. They also clashed with the police on a bridge.
Eventually, they were allowed to enter the Capital and were designated a protest site not to their liking, many chose to camp at the Delhi border, especially at the Tikri and Singhu border crossings.
Here’s a quick recap of Tuesday’s developments:
- The Centre called for a fourth round of talks with protesting farmers on December 3, after the meeting between the government and over 30 union leaders on Tuesday failed to break the impasse over the new agricultural laws. The talks remained inconclusive as both the parties failed to reach a common ground, leaders of farmers’ groups said.
- Among those who participated in the talks, held at Vigyan Bhawan, were 32 unions from Punjab, two representatives from Haryana, Yogendra Yadav on behalf of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, and one leader from Uttar Pradesh. From the government’s side, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal were present at the meeting.
- During the discussion, the government offered to set up a committee to look into the concerns related to the laws. But the farmers turned down the idea. They remained adamant that the Centre should abolish the new legislations. The farmer unions emphasised that their demand was “non-negotiable”.
- The police detained Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis “Dadi” from Singhu border after she joined the agitation. Earlier, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad also joined the protest at the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border, where farmers have been camping on highways inside their trucks and tractors.
- The Jannayak Janata Party, Bharatiya Janata Party’s ally in Haryana, urged the Narendra Modi-led government to quickly address the concerns of the farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws near Delhi. Meanwhile, Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan withdrew his support to the Haryana coalition government over the laws.
- Union Minister VK Singh sparked a row after he said that thousands of protestors against the Centre’s agricultural laws near Delhi “did not appear to be farmers in pictures”. Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party was quick to respond to Singh and asked him whether the farmers should come with a “plough and oxen”.
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke in support of the farmers’ protest and said that his country will always defend the rights of peaceful protestors. Trudeau, the first world leader to comment publicly on the ongoing protests, said that he believes in the process of dialogue. India quickly criticised the comments and said they were unwarranted and ill-informed.
- Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticised the government’s approach towards handling the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three newly-passed agriculture laws.