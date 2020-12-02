Coronavirus: India’s case count rises to 94.9 lakh; actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol tests positive
The daily count has remained below 50,000 for the 25th straight day.
India’s coronavirus cases rose by 36,603 on Wednesday, making it the 25th straight day when daily infections have stayed below the 50,000 mark. The country now has total 94,99,413 cases, while as many as 89,32,647 people have recovered so far. The toll rose by 501 to 1,38,122.
Bharatiya Janata Party MP and actor Sunny Deol tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. He asked all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.
Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government reduced the fixed cost of RT-PCR or reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test for the coronavirus at private laboratories from Rs 1,600 to Rs 700. This came a day after Delhi and Gujarat governments also revised the rates of the tests.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 6.37 crore people and killed over 14.78 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over four crore people have recovered from the infection.
Live updates
10.15 am: American scientists are studying if technology developed for gene therapy could be used to create a nasal spray that will prevent Covid-19, AFP reports.
“The advantage of our approach is that you don’t need a competent immune system for this to be effective,” James Wilson, a professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, who is leading the project, says. Scientists at the university are conducting the research with biotech firm Regeneron.
10.10 am: Assam reported 222 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the state’s tally to 2,12,998, PTI reports. The state now has 3,486 active cases and 981 deaths.
10.05 am: Nagaland reported 108 recoveries and 23 new cases on Tuesday. This was the highest daily recovery in the state so far, according to PTI. The state now has a total of 11,209 cases, of which 840 are active, while 10,194 people have recovered. Sixty people have died.
10 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research has so far tested 14,24,45,949 samples. This included 10,96,651 samples tested on Tuesday.
8.41 am: The Uttar Pradesh government has reduced the price of RT-PCR or reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test for the coronavirus at private laboratories from Rs 1,600 to Rs 700. If tests are done at home, then it will cost Rs 900 now, reports the Hindustan Times.
8.38 am: European countries have been given a clear time frame for the start of their vaccination programmes after the bloc’s medicines regulator said it would decide by December 29 whether to grant emergency approval for the first Covid-19 jabs, reports AFP.
8.30 am: A quick update of developments from Tuesday:
- India’s coronavirus cases rose by 31,118 on Tuesday, making it the 24th straight day when daily infections have stayed below the 50,000 mark, the health ministry data showed. The country now has total 94,62,810 cases, while as many as 88,89,585 people have recovered so far. The toll rose by 482 to 1,37,621.
- The Centre said it may not be necessary to vaccinate everyone in the country. “Our purpose is to break the chain of viral transmission,” Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava said at a press briefing. “So if we are able to vaccinate a critical mass of people and break that virus transmission, then we may not have to vaccinate the entire population.”
- The Centre also sought to dispel doubts about the Serum Institute of India’s potential coronavirus vaccine Covishield after a volunteer claimed that he had faced “severe adverse effects” following the trial. These were the first comments by the government on the matter.
- The Supreme Court criticised the practice of government authorities putting up posters outside the residence of coronavirus patients, saying that it leads to stigmatisation as these people are treated as “untouchables”.
- Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and the Russian Direct Investment Fund began the adaptive phase two and three clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine in India.