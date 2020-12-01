Coronavirus: As India records fewer than 50,000 cases for 24th day, new guidelines come into effect
The country now has total 94,62,810 cases, while as many as 88,89,585 people have recovered so far.
The Centre issued new coronavirus guidelines on Monday and they'll be in effect till December 31. States and Union Territories cannot impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones without prior consultation with the central government.
The Centre issued new coronavirus guidelines on Monday and they’ll be in effect till December 31. States and Union Territories cannot impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones without prior consultation with the central government.
The coronavirus has infected more than 6.31 crore people globally and killed over 14.67 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 4 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number is 1075.
Live updates
9.55 am: Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year is an obvious choice – pandemic. “Sometimes a single word defines an era, and it’s fitting that in this exceptional – and exceptionally difficult – year, a single word came immediately to the fore as we examined the data that determines what our Word of the Year will be,” it says.
9.49 am: US President-elect Joe Biden spoke with United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, his transition team says, reports Reuters. Both of them discussed the need for a “strengthened partnership” to combat the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.
9.45 am: California’s Governor Gavin Newsom says that the state is at a “tipping point” in the pandemic, which would soon overwhelm hospitals in the United States, reports Reuters.
9.40 am: The Centre has directed states to identify healthcare workers, including doctors, pharmacists as well as MBBS interns, to carry out a coronavirus inoculation drive once a vaccine is available, reports PTI.
9.33 am: Tamil Nadu and Assam governments have said that some higher education institutions would reopen from December as coronavirus cases are reducing in the states, reports the Hindustan Times. Meanwhile, Rajasthan has closed all schools till the end of December to prevent spread of the pandemic.
9.30 am: The Centre has also issued new guidelines for markets to operate amid the coronavirus crisis. These include imposing fines/penalties on defaulters for not wearing mask/face cover, or for not following physical distancing norms, exploring option of allowing markets/shops to open on alternate days and possible incentive/discounts for those who shop during non-peak hours. It also says that online booking of groceries and doorstep delivery must be encouraged.
9.25 am: India records 31,118 new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s total to 94,62,810. With 482 deaths, the toll rises to 1,37,621. The country now has 4,35,603 active cases. As many as 88,89,585 people have recovered from the infection so far.
9.15 am: The Centre’s new coronavirus guidelines will come into force from today. These rules will remain in force till December 31, reports the Hindustan Times.
- The Centre has allowed states and Union Territories to impose local restrictions, such as night curfew, based on their assessment of the Covid-19 situation. However, they still cannot impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones without prior consultation with the central government.
- State governments can consider implementing staggered office timings and other suitable measures in cities where the weekly case positivity rate is more than 10%, so that the number of employees going to offices at the same time can be reduced.
- Local district, police and municipal authorities shall be responsible to ensure that the prescribed containment measures are strictly followed.
- State governments can take administrative action against people not following the basic coronavirus safety measures. These actions include imposition of appropriate fines on persons not wearing face masks or following physical distancing in public and work spaces.
- There will be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, including those for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements, according to the new guidelines.
9 am: A quick update of the developments from Monday:
- India’s coronavirus count rose to 94,31,692 as it reported 38,772 new cases in 24 hours. The toll rose by 443 to 1,37,139. The country’s active cases stood at 4,46,952, while the recoveries reached 88,47,600.
- Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan said the Centre has planned to inoculate upto 30 crore Indians against Covid-19 by August next year.
- World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the global health body’s stand on establishing the origin of the coronavirus was clear. “We need to know the origin of this virus because it can help us to prevent future outbreaks,” he added.
- The Delhi government reduced the fixed cost of RT-PCR or reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test for the coronavirus at private laboratories from Rs 2,400 to Rs 800. While coronavirus tests at government facilities are free, people had to pay up to Rs 2,400 to get examined at private laboratories.
- Pharmaceutical firm Moderna said it will apply to the drug regulators in the United States and the European Union for emergency use authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine on Monday, after full results from a late-stage study showed its vaccine was 94.1% effective with no serious safety concerns.