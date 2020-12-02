The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday said it has resolved all differences with party leader Suvendu Adhikari, who resigned from the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on November 27, reported The Indian Express.

“All issues have been sorted out,” said senior TMC MP Saugata Roy after a meeting with Adhikari. “Hopefully, tomorrow he will make a statement and clarify his stand.”

Party MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Mamata Banerjee, and political strategist Prashant Kishor were present in the meeting. Adhikari, however, has not yet made any comments about the truce. His father, TMC MP Sisir Adhikari, said that he was happy if problems have been resolved.

Roy and other political leaders met Adhikari in north Kolkata around 6 pm. “It was held in a very cordial atmosphere,” Roy said. “Suvendu has some reservation on some issues…but he is very much with us.”

A close aide to Adhikari said the former minister returned home to Kanthi in East Medinipore district after the meeting. “In Kanthi, he will talk with his family and other close associates,” the aide said. “He will probably announce his stand after that.”

Adhikari had been in charge of the party organisation in several districts, including Malda, Murshidabad, Purulia and Bankura, according to NDTV. He had developed a network of party workers, many of whom voiced concern after Adhikari appeared to sever his ties with the Trinamool Congress.

Last week, Adhikari had resigned as the transport minister. This came a day he resigned from his post of chairperson of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners.

Before his resignation, Adhikari had criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party openly, choosing to address his political rallies under non-TMC banners. In the last two to three months, he had skipped all party and Cabinet meetings as well.

Trinamool Congress leaders said that Adhikari had been unhappy with the rise of Abhishek Banerjee, within the TMC. Besides, Adhikari is also believed to be displeased with the role of poll strategist Prashant Kishor in party affairs.