Bharatiya Janata Party MP and actor Sunny Deol on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He urged those who came in contact with him to isolate and get themselves tested.

“I got tested for the coronavirus and the reports came positive,” Deol tweeted. “I have isolated myself and my health condition is fine. I appeal to all those who have come in contact with me to get tested for the infection.”

मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं एकांतवास में हूं और मेरी तबीयत ठीक है। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) December 2, 2020

Deol’s spokesperson said that the Gurdaspur MP was recovering well, PTI reported. “Sunny Deol got tested himself for Covid-19 yesterday [Tuesday] in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, before coming back to Mumbai,” the spokesperson said. “He has been tested positive but is asymptomatic and feeling absolutely alright.”

The 64-year-old actor is under home quarantine in Manali. “He is following all the instructions given by the authorities and taking necessary precautions,” the spokesperson added. Deol had undergone a shoulder surgery in Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district.

Deol will next be seen in the sequel to his 2007 family-drama Apne. The movie stars three generations of the Deol family – actor Dharmendra, his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol. The film will be released next year around Diwali.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus cases rose by 36,603 on Wednesday, making it the 25th straight day when daily infections have stayed below the 50,000 mark. The country now has total 94,99,413 cases, while as many as 89,32,647 people have recovered so far. The toll rose by 501 to 1,38,122.