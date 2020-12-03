Coronavirus: India’s tally crosses 95 lakh, RT-PCR tests in Odisha cheapest in country at Rs 400
India reported 35,551 new cases on Thursday, while the toll rose by 526 to 1,38,648.
The Odisha government on Wednesday capped the price of real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction, or RT-PCR, Covid-19 tests in private labs at Rs 400, making it the cheapest in the country.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 6.44 crore people and killed over 14.91 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over four crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.40 am: Former French president Valery Giscard d’Estaing died late Wednesday of Covid-19, AFP reports. Giscard, who had been in hospital several times in the last months for heart problems, died “surrounded by his family” at the family home in the Loire region, his family said in a statement.
9.38 am: The World Health Organization on Wednesday said it had received data from Pfizer and BioNTech on the Covid-19 vaccine and was reviewing it for “possible listing for emergency use”, reports Reuters. “WHO is also in discussions with MHRA [Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency] on the possibility of accessing some of the information from their assessment, which could expedite WHO’s emergency listing,” the global health body said in a statement.
9.30 am: India’s coronavirus cases rise by 35,551 on Thursday morning, making it the 26th straight day when daily infections have stayed below the 50,000 mark. The country now has total 95,34,964 cases, while as many as 89,73,373 people have recovered so far. The toll rises by 526 to 1,38,648.
9.24 am: The United States reported over 2,700 deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday, the highest since April, Johns Hopkins University said, reports AFP. The new tally of 2,731 fatalities raised the toll in America to 2,73,181.
9.22 am: The World Health Organization does not believe there will be enough quantities of coronavirus vaccines in the next three to six months to prevent a surge of infections, its top emergency expert Mike Ryan said on Wednesday, reports Reuters.
9.15 am: The Odisha government on Wednesday capped the price of real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction, or RT-PCR Covid-19 tests in private labs at Rs 400, making it the lowest in the country, PTI reports. A notification issued by the state health department said the new maximum price cap would be inclusive of the Goods and Service Tax.
Here are the top updates from Wednesday
- The United Kingdom approved a coronavirus vaccine by clearing a shot developed by pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. The vaccine will be rolled out in the UK from early next week.
- Indian carrier SpiceJet said it was preparing to provide logistical support for Covid-19 vaccination with its dedicated freighter division, SpiceXpress. The airline’s cargo arm is equipped to transport extremely sensitive vaccines that require controlled temperatures between -40 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius.
- The Gujarat High Court directed the state government to make community service at coronavirus care centres mandatory for people found without protective masks. The court’s order came on a petition seeking an increase in the fine amount for not wearing face covers.
- The Indian Medical Association called for the withdrawal of non-essential and non-Covid services on December 11 to protest against the Centre’s decision to allow post-graduate Ayurveda practitioners to perform general surgeries related to ophthalmology and dental procedures.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered officials to begin mass coronavirus vaccinations in the country from next week.
- West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim became the first volunteer to take “Covaxin” – a vaccine developed by biotechnology company, Bharat Biotech. The minister took the vaccine, which is in its phase three trial stage, in Kolkata.