MDH Spices owner Dharampal Gulati, fondly known as “Mahashayji”, died on Thursday, ANI reported. He was 98.

Gulati suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning, according to News18. He had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Delhi for the past three weeks.

The 98-year-old was the face of the MDH brand. He was also referred to as the “grand old man of spices”. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour, in 2019.

Twitter was flooded with tributes for Gulati. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia remembered him as India’s “most inspiring entrepreneur”. “I have never met such an inspiring and lively soul,” Sisodia tweeted. “May his soul rest in peace.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also paid tributes to Gulati. “Dharm Pal ji was [a] very inspiring personality,” he tweeted. “He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his grief over Gulati’s death. “I am saddened by the passing away of one of India’s most respected businessmen, Mahashri Dharmapalji,” he tweeted in Hindi. “He started a small business and made a mark for himself. He was actively involved in social work till the last moment. I express my condolences to his family.”

भारत के प्रतिष्ठित कारोबारियों में से एक महाशय धर्मपालजी के निधन से मुझे दुःख की अनुभूति हुई है।छोटे व्यवसाय से शुरू करने बावजूद उन्होंने अपनी एक पहचान बनाई। वे सामाजिक कार्यों में काफ़ी सक्रिय थे और अंतिम समय तक सक्रिय रहे। मैं उनके परिवार के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 3, 2020

Here are some other tributes:

Heartfelt condolences on the demise of Dharampal Gulati ji. Masala King and #MDH owner Gulati ji was loved in millions of homes across the world.

From a lane in Chandni Chowk he spread his wings to every corner of the world. Superb ad-man. He will always be missed.

RIP! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3znno5jj2Y — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) December 3, 2020

The man who stopped aging after a time. ॐ शांति #DharampalGulati pic.twitter.com/P13LDIaDbc — Punit Agarwal (@Punitspeaks) December 3, 2020

Deeply saddened to know the passing away of King of spices Padma Shri #DharampalGulati Ji.



He will always be remembered for his extraordinary contribution.🙏 pic.twitter.com/u4UOll7RuQ — Amar Prasad Reddy🇮🇳 (@amarprasadreddy) December 3, 2020