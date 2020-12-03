MDH Spices owner Dharampal Gulati dies at 98
He suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning.
MDH Spices owner Dharampal Gulati, fondly known as “Mahashayji”, died on Thursday, ANI reported. He was 98.
Gulati suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning, according to News18. He had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Delhi for the past three weeks.
The 98-year-old was the face of the MDH brand. He was also referred to as the “grand old man of spices”. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour, in 2019.
Twitter was flooded with tributes for Gulati. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia remembered him as India’s “most inspiring entrepreneur”. “I have never met such an inspiring and lively soul,” Sisodia tweeted. “May his soul rest in peace.”
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also paid tributes to Gulati. “Dharm Pal ji was [a] very inspiring personality,” he tweeted. “He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul.”
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his grief over Gulati’s death. “I am saddened by the passing away of one of India’s most respected businessmen, Mahashri Dharmapalji,” he tweeted in Hindi. “He started a small business and made a mark for himself. He was actively involved in social work till the last moment. I express my condolences to his family.”