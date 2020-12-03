The Trinamool Congress and disgruntled leader Suvendu Adhikari seem to have hit the end of the road, with a senior party leader saying on Thursday that there would be “no further discussion” on the matter.

“We responded to his [Adhikari] message yesterday itself,” Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saugata Roy told ANI. “I truthfully said whatever happened at meeting day before yesterday. If he changed his mind since then, it is for him to talk to press. We have nothing further to say.”

Adhikari’s tryst with the party saw dramatic turns over the last few days, starting with his resignation from the post of transport minister in the West Bengal Cabinet on November 27. Then on Tuesday, following a meeting with party MPs and political strategist Prashant Kishore, Roy said the matters with Adhikari were “sorted” and expressed hope that he would make a statement to clarify his stand.

However, on Wednesday, Adhikari, in a text message to Roy, once again altered his stand, according to The Indian Express. He was reportedly displeased by the leaking of details of Tuesday’s meeting to the media. “Forgive me, it won’t be possible for me to continue,” he reportedly said, in the text message.

Meanwhile on Thursday, at a rally in East Midnapore district’s Tamluk town, Adhikari said he will continue to serve the people of the state as a “son of Bengal and India”, reported News18. However significantly, the rally was held without flags or banners of the Trinamool Congress.

Adhikari, a two-term MP, had been in charge of the party organisation in several districts, including Malda, Murshidabad, Purulia and Bankura. He was also the face of the Trinamool Congress in the 2008 Nandigram movement, which by many accounts, was a major factor in the unseating of the Left Front government in the state in 2011.

Before his resignation, Adhikari had criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party openly, choosing to address his political rallies under non-TMC banners. In the last two to three months, he had skipped all party and Cabinet meetings as well.

Trinamool Congress leaders said that Adhikari had been unhappy with the rise of Banerjee’s nephew within the TMC. Besides, Adhikari is also believed to be displeased with the role of Kishore in party affairs.

Even though Adhikari has not revealed his future course of action, state Bharatiya Janata Party President Dilip Ghosh has said the saffron party has its doors open for the politician. West Bengal is slated to go to polls in March-April next year, where the TMC and BJP would go head-to-head.