Coronavirus: World is watching India for safe, cheap vaccine, says PM Modi at all-party meeting
India’s coronavirus cases rose by 36,595 on Friday morning, taking the country’s total to 95,71,559.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the world was watching India for a safe and cheap vaccine against coronavirus, adding that the country’s scientists are “very confident” they would be successful in developing one. Modi was speaking at an all-party meeting called to discuss the coronavirus situation.
India’s coronavirus cases rose by 36,595 on Friday morning, taking the country’s total to 95,71,559. As many as 90,16,289 people have recovered. The toll rose by 540 to 1,39,188.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 6.51 crore people and killed over 15.05 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over four crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
1.15 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi requests all political leaders to send written suggestions on ways to tackle the pandemic. “I assure you that they will be considered seriously,” he adds.
1.12 pm: The prime minister adds that experts believe that a vaccine against Covid-19 will be ready “in the next few weeks,” reports ANI. “As soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India,” he adds. “Healthcare, frontline workers and elderly persons suffering from serious diseases will be given priority in vaccination.”
1.03 pm: Modi says that India’s scientists are “very confident” they would succeed in developing a vaccine against coronavirus, reports ANI. “The world is keeping a watch on the cheapest and safe vaccine,” he adds. “That is why the world is watching India.”
1.03 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking at the all-party meeting called by him to discuss the coronavirus situation.
1.00 pm: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda participates in the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
12.56 pm: The Delhi government has the capacity to vaccinate the Capital’s population in a “few weeks”, once a vaccine is available, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain, according to ANI. This, he says, would be done through mohalla clinics, polyclinics, dispensaries and hospitals.
12.52 pm: Puducherry registers 46 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its tally of infections to 37,165, reports PTI. The toll rises to 614, after one more fatality was reported in 24 hours.
11.17 am: Mizoram registers seven new cases on Friday, taking its tally to 3,888, PTI reports.
11.14 am: Uber Technologies requests the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to designate its ride-hail and delivery drivers as non-health essential who should get the early COVID-19 vaccine early.
11.10 am: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approves an advisory panel’s recommendations to first vaccinate healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities, Reuters reports.
9.51 am: The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, which the company says was recently demonstrated to have 94% efficacy, causes the human immune system to produce potent antibodies that endure for at least three months, a study in the New England Journal of Medicine showed on Thursday, reports AFP.
Researchers at the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, which co-developed the drug, studied the immune response of 34 adult participants, young and old, from the first stage of a clinical trial. They said that the antibodies, which stop the SARS-CoV-2 virus from invading human cells, “declined slightly over time, as expected, but they remained elevated in all participants 3 months after the booster vaccination”.
9.49 am: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought a status report from the Himachal Pradesh government regarding the treatment of Covid-19 patients in different hospitals, infrastructure and the facilities available therein, reports IANS.
A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah issued notice to the Himachal Pradesh government and asked it to file a status report after an advocate apprised it that there are several issues such as the lack of oxygen, lack of beds in the state.
9.46 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says he and his party hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would clarify by when will every Indian get a free coronavirus vaccine, at the all-party meeting today.
9.36 am: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Randeep Guleria said he hoped that at least one of the five Covid-19 vaccine candidates that are in advanced stages of clinical trial in India will get emergency use authorisation from the drug regulator by January to be administered to the public, starting with priority groups, reports NDTV.
“Five vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of clinical trial in India and no significant serious adverse effects have been seen so far,” he said. “Also, they are logistically feasible for distribution in a large country like India, both in its urban and rural parts. Hopefully, by the end of this month or early next month, at least one of them should get emergency authorisation from the Indian drug regulator for its distribution among Indian population.”
9.31 am: The United States registered a record high of more than 2,10,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Thursday, reports AFP. The number of new deaths over the same period was 2,907, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
9.22 am: India’s coronavirus cases rises by 36,595 on Friday morning, making it the 27th straight day when daily infections stayed below the 50,000 mark. The country now has total 95,71,559 cases, while as many as 90,16,289 people have recovered. The toll rises by 540 to 1,39,188.
9.18 am: Former United States presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton as well as President-elect Joe Biden volunteered to take a coronavirus vaccine on camera if it will help promote public confidence, reports AFP.
Obama, in an interview with SiriusXM radio, said he would be inoculated if top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci signs off on a Covid-19 vaccine. “If Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe, and can vaccinate, you know, immunize you from getting Covid, absolutely, I’m going to take it,” Obama said.
Freddy Ford, Bush’s chief of staff, told CNN the former president also wanted to help promote vaccination. “First, the vaccines need to be deemed safe and administered to the priority populations,” Ford said. “Then, President Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera.”
Later in the day, Biden told CNN in an interview that he, too, would be willing to be vaccinated in public after government approval of vaccines, specifically saying he would rely on Fauci to say it was safe. “It’s important to communicate to the American people it’s safe,” the 78-year-old said. “It’s safe to do this.”
9.15 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting on the coronavirus situation in the country amid rising cases. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present at the meeting. Floor leaders of all parties from both houses of Parliament have been called for the meeting, which will be held via video conference at 10.30am, according to the Hindustan Times.
Here are the top updates from Thursday
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the coronavirus situation in the Capital was “under control”. The Capital registered 3,734 new cases and 82 deaths in the last 24 hours.
- Meanwhile, the Delhi government informed the High Court that no night curfew will be imposed in the national Capital or parts of it for now.
- The Supreme Court expressed its concern over the violation of Covid-19 guidelines on wearing protection masks at public places and maintaining physical distance, and asked the Centre to suggest ways for its effective implementation.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the Centre had never spoken about vaccinating the entire population against the coronavirus. The former Congress chief pointed out that the government and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has made three different statements on vaccination, asking the prime minister to clear his stance.