India recorded 36,652 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the country’s tally to 96,08,211. The toll rose to 1,39,700 with 512 more deaths, while the number of active cases stood at 4,09,689. So far, 90,58,822 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an all-party meeting on India’s coronavirus situation. He said experts believed that a coronavirus vaccine could be available for roll out in the next few weeks.

“As soon as scientists give a green signal, the vaccination process will begin in India,” he said, adding that frontline healthcare workers and those with comorbidities would be given priority during the vaccination process. He said eight vaccine candidates were being manufactured in India and three were being developed indigenously. Following the all-party meet, the Congress said that the Centre has no roadmap for vaccinating the poor.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research said that it has tested 14,58,85,512 Covid-19 samples so far, including 11,57,763 on Friday.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 6.58 crore people and killed over 15.18 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 4.23 crore people have recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday noted that the positive results from several vaccine trials mean the world “can begin to dream about the end of the pandemic”, according to AP. However, he cautioned rich countries from not trampling poor nations and added that “the path ahead remains treacherous”.

Here are other top updates from across the world