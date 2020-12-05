Seven people have died in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Burevi, The Times of India reported on Saturday. The storm, which had weakened into a depression, also damaged huts and uprooted several trees and polls.

The Tamil Nadu government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the people killed due to the rain, PTI reported. The government also deputed 11 ministers to coordinate relief and rescue efforts in areas hit by the storm.

P Thangamani and MC Sampath will oversee Cuddalore district operations, while KP Anpalagan and R Kamaraj will look after Tiruvarur district. SP Velumani, OS Maniyan and C Vijayabaskar will be in Nagapattinam.

KA Senkottaiyan and P Benjamin will supervise Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts, while D Jayakumar and K Pandiarajan will oversee Chennai.

Cuddalore district was the worst-hit by Cyclone Burevi. It continued to receive rainfall on Saturday. As many as 300 villages in the district were inundated, NDTV reported. In Rameswaram, several places remained without electricity.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami said that 75 huts and eight tiled houses in the district had been fully damaged. Nearly 66 trees and 27 electric poles were uprooted. 39,000 hectares of land across the state have been submerged.

National Disaster Response Force teams have been stationed in six districts of Tamil Nadu, according to PTI.

Cyclone Burevi brought heavy rain to Kerala also. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had also faced the brunt of the very severe cyclonic storm Nivar on November 26. At least three people were killed in Tamil Nadu.

The South Indian coast is prone to such storms between October and December, when the North-East monsoon is active over the region.