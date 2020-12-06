India recorded 36,011 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the country’s tally to 96,44,222. The toll rose to 1,40,182 with 482 more deaths. The number of active cases stood at 4,03,248 while more than 91 lakh people have recovered from the disease in the country so far.

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical company Pfizer has sought approval from India’s drug regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India, for emergency use authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine, PTI reported quoting sources. The application was reportedly submitted on December 4.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an all-party meeting on India’s coronavirus situation. He said experts believed that a coronavirus vaccine could be available for roll out in the next few weeks.

“As soon as scientists give a green signal, the vaccination process will begin in India,” he said, adding that frontline healthcare workers and those with comorbidities would be given priority during the vaccination process. He said eight vaccine candidates were being manufactured in India and three were being developed indigenously. Following the all-party meet, the Congress said that the Centre has no roadmap for vaccinating the poor.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij announced on Saturday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 67-year-old leader has been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Ambala. Vij, who is also the state’s Health Minister, was one of the participants in the phase three trial of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine.

The company said the efficacy of its vaccine could be determined only 14 days after a second dose. “Covaxin clinical trials are based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart,” it said in a statement. “The phase-3 trials are double-blinded and randomised, where 50% of subjects [participants in the trial] receive vaccine and 50% of subjects receive placebo.

The Union Health Ministry also said that Vij only took the first dose of the vaccine, according to IANS. “The antibodies against the infection build up in a human being only after a specific number of days pass after the second dose of the vaccine is taken,” it said in a statement.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 6.64 crore people and killed over 15.27 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 4.27 crore people have recovered from the infection.

