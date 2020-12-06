A police officer and a civilian were injured in cross-firing after an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Srinagar on Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The gunfight took place at a checkpoint in the Sazgari Pora neighbourhood of the city, they added. The area has been cordoned off.

Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police Haseeb Mughal told the Hindustan Times that the injured, identified as Farooq Chopan and Muneer Ahmad, were taken to the Sher-I- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences hospital. Their condition is stable, he added.

“The searches are going on to trace the attackers,” he said.

On December 4, unidentified assailants shot at a candidate for the ongoing District Development Council polls at Sagam Kokernag area in Anantnag district during the second phase of voting. Anees-ul-Islam Ganie was contesting as an Independent from the Sagam constituency in Anantnag.

Ganie received injuries in his left hand and thigh, following which he was shifted to a nearby hospital, the police had said. His condition was said to be stable. A first information report was registered in the matter and an investigation was initiated.