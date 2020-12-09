Will only consider Centre’s proposal if it is on repeal of farm laws, say farmers
The Centre has said that it will send a written proposal to the protesting farmers detailing the scope of negotiations over the new agricultural laws.
All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah said they will only take note of the government’s proposal if it is on the repeal of the farm laws. He said that the meeting between the government and the farmers for Wednesday is cancelled and can be held on Thursday if they find the Centre’s proposal positive.
The Centre will send a written proposal to the protesting farmers on Wednesday detailing the scope of negotiations over the new agricultural laws. Leaders of farmer unions will meet at the Singhu border at noon to deliberate on the government’s proposal.
Opposition parties, on the other hand, are expected to meet President Ram Nath Kovind.
Meanwhile, the sixth round of talks between farmers and the central government was cancelled, after a meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and farmer union heads on Tuesday evening failed to yield any breakthrough. The farmer leaders rejected the government’s offer to amend new farm laws, saying they would settle for nothing less than the scrapping of the legislations.
Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the laws for nearly two months. The situation escalated 13 days ago, when thousands marched to the Capital, where they clashed with police who used tear gas, water cannons and batons against them. The farmers have since camped along Delhi borders, saying they won’t leave until the government rolls back what they have called the “black laws”.
11.31 am: Shiromani Akali Dal workers are providing free diesel at a petrol pump at Delhi-Amritsar national highway to farmers heading to the national Capital to join the agitation against the farm laws, reports ANI. “We have started this to encourage more and more people of Punjab to join the agitation and further strengthen it,” says Shiromani Akali Dal worker Gursharan Singh. “We are doing this with the help of the local youth and our NRI [Non-resident Indian] friends.”
All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah says they will only take note of the government's proposal if it is on the repeal of the farm laws, reports ANI. Mollah says that the meeting between the government and the farmers for Wednesday is cancelled. "If the letter comes and we consider it positive, the meeting can be held tomorrow," he says.

The general secretary adds that a broader farmers' committee will review the government's proposal at 12 pm.
The general secretary adds that a broader farmers’ committee will review the government’s proposal at 12 pm.
9.07 am: Congress leader P Chidambaram says the Centre’s refusal to repeal the agricultural laws shows that it is inspired by United States President Donald Trump’s policy of “Trumpism”, reports NDTV. In an interview with the channel, Chidambaram said: “This attitude of the government, I won’t consult anyone, I won’t consult the opposition...I will pass a law. If you force a vote, will ensure there is no vote in the house. There was no vote in the Rajya Sabha. This is known as Trumpism. Trumpism is the word that describes what the Modi government is doing.”
9.06 am: Farmer leaders claimed on Tuesday their Bharat Bandh against the new farm laws was successful and had an impact in 25 states, reports PTI. They said the “super bandh” made the government “open its eyes and ears”.
9.05 am: Farmers continue to camp near Delhi borders to protest the new agricultural laws for the 14th day.
8.55 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday
- A Bharat Bandh, or a countrywide shutdown, was observed from 11 am to 3 pm by the farmers who are protesting against the new agricultural laws. Heavy contingents of police in riot gear patrolled the areas where the farmers were assembled.
- Opposition parties announced a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind on Wednesday at 5 pm. The joint delegation of five members will include Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, among others. Pawar said that leaders will discuss and take a collective stand on the farm laws before the meeting.
- All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Mollah said the sixth round of talks between the government and the Centre, scheduled for Wednesday, has been cancelled. His statement came after 13 farmer leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Mollah said that the minister told them that a proposal will be given to the farmer leaders on Wednesday.
- The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was put under house arrest by the police after he went to meet the farmers at Singhu border on Monday. Chief Chandrashekhar Azad was also detained at his residence before he joined the Bharat Bandh.
- Punjab agriculturalist Dr Varinder Pal Singh refused to accept an award from the Centre as a gesture of support to farmers protesting against the government’s agricultural laws. Singh, the principal soil chemist at the Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana, said that his conscience would not allow it at a time of crisis when “our farmers are on the roads”.