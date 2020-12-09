The Indian Air Force on Wednesday asked the makers of Anil Kapoor-starrer AK vs AK to withdraw some scenes where the actor is seen using foul language while dressed in the force’s uniform.

“The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate,” the IAF said in a tweet, attaching a teaser of the film. “This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.” The IAF tagged streaming service platform Netflix and director Anurag Kashyap as well, who also plays a role in the film.

The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.@NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72#AkvsAk https://t.co/F6PoyFtbuB — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 9, 2020

The film, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, revolves around a rivalry between Anurag Kashyap’s character and Kapoor’s. Both the actors can be seen playing a fictionalised version of themselves. “After a public spat with a movie star, a disgraced director retaliates by kidnapping the actor’s daughter, filming the search for her in real time,” reads the film’s synopsis on Netflix. The movie will release on Christmas eve. As part of the promotion for the film, Kashyap and Kapoor had recently gotten into a Twitter spat.

In the promotional teaser, Kapoor abuses Kashyap while wearing an Indian Air Force uniform. He then performs on stage, still in the uniform and in an inebriated condition, to the song My Name is Lakhan from the movie Ram Lakhan.

The tweet received mixed responses, with some users supporting the Air Force and asking it to officially take action. Others, however, said that it is just a movie and that the depiction did not demean the air force’s achievements.

In November, Netflix had courted another controversy over its Mira Nair-directed web series A Suitable Boy. The police in Madhya Pradesh had lodged a first information report naming two people, including the vice president of Netflix, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments after Bharatiya Janata Party members and Hindutva activists objected to one of the scenes. BJP leader Gaurav Tiwari had claimed that filming a kissing scene in a temple’s premises, with a “bhajan” or a religious song playing in the background, was “objectionable”.