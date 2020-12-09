Farmers’ unions on Wednesday rejected the Centre’s proposal to resolve the deadlock over the agricultural laws, ANI reported. Members of the Krantikari Kisan Union said that they will block the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Saturday. The farmers also called for a countrywide protest on Monday, NDTV reported.

The Centre had sent a proposal to the farmers protesting against the three agricultural laws, saying that it was ready to give a written assurance on minimum support price, PTI reported. The government had assured the farmers that it was ready to clarify their concerns about the new laws. It, however, said nothing about the farmers’ key demand to withdraw the laws.

The Centre also proposed seven amendments to two of the laws – The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020. It assured farmers that no changes would be made to the existing system of electricity bill payment. One of the demands of the farmers was to scrap the proposed Electricity Amendment bill 2020.

The government also addressed farmers’ concern that the new laws would weaken mandis. The Centre suggested an amendment to allow the state governments to register traders operating outside mandis. It also said that the states can impose tax on them, like they used to do in Agricultural Produce Market Committee mandis. The Centre dealt with the farmers’ demand to scrap penalty for stubble burning, saying that it was ready to find an appropriate solution to the problem.

The leaders of farmers unions held a meeting at Singhu border to deliberate on the Centre’s proposal.

Several Opposition parties, including the Congress, also met President Ram Nath Kovind over the farm laws. Apart from Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress chief Sharad Pawar and Communist Party of India (Marxist) Secretary Sitaram Yechury were present at the meeting.

The leaders of farmers’ unions had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening. The meeting failed to yield any breakthrough and so the sixth round of negotiations between the farmers and central government, scheduled for Wednesday, was cancelled.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the laws for nearly two months. The situation escalated two weeks ago, when thousands marched to the Capital, where they clashed with police who used tear gas, water cannons and batons to stop them. Tens of thousands of farmers have camped out at the entrance to Delhi for the fourteenth consecutive day to reverse the agricultural legislations.

The Centre, which claims the laws would revitalise India’s agrarian economy by boosting produce, has made several attempts to placate the farmers. But five rounds of talks have failed to break the impasse so far.