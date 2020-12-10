Users on Thursday reported glitches from all over the world while using social media networking site Facebook’s primary application Messenger and photosharing app Instagram.

The outage began in India around 3 pm, according to outage tracking website Downdetector. Social media users reported that 70% of the problems were related to the news feed, 17% of the glitches were found in the website, and 12% faced problems while logging in. The tracker also showed that reports of an outage on Facebook Messenger began trickling in around 3 pm. Of the problems on the app, 40% were faced while connecting to the server, 35% were reported while receiving texts, and 23% of users faced problems logging in.

On the Facebook app, 66% of users from India faced troubles while logging in, 22% struggled with the networking site’s mobile app, and 11% had difficulties related to images.

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, users in London seemed to be facing the outage more. The glitches were also reported in Belgium, France, and Poland, according to Metro.

The social networking giant has not released a statement yet.

Here are some of the reactions following the outage:

me to Instagram after restarting my phone 5 times thinking my phone was the problem#Instagram#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Cns2lQTY85 — Sᴇᴇᴍᴀ⁷ᴮᴱ (@hobimasunshine4) December 10, 2020

Me running to Twitter to see if my Wifi is playing up or if the Facebook messenger is down 😂😂#facebookmessenger #facebook pic.twitter.com/9Uu0pdQBy8 — Xx_Shonaaa_Xx (@RKOAngelx) December 10, 2020

When Instagram and Facebook have been down for a couple of hours... pic.twitter.com/6bVCOWdvjP — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) December 10, 2020

Me running to the Instagram and Messenger offices to get them to fix their apps #instagramdown #messengerisoverparty pic.twitter.com/F6PnbdJaz4 — Josephine W. (@wildjosephine) December 10, 2020