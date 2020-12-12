The Bharatiya Tribal Party will withdraw its support to the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, party founder Chhotubhai Vasava announced on Friday, alleging betrayal by the Congress in the local body elections.

The possible exit of the BTP, which has two legislators, will not affect the stability of the state government. In the 200-member House, the Congress has 105 MLAs, apart from the support of 13 Independents.

The move, however, is significant considering how archrivals – the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party – decided to come together to stop the small party from assuming power. The members from the Congress joined hands with its BJP counterparts to defeat a BTP-backed Independent in the election to the Zila Parishad pramukh post in Dungarpur, reported The Indian Express.

The BTP won 13 members in the Dungarpur Zila (district) Parishad, but could not form the 27-member board. The majority-mark is 14.

The BTP-backed Parwati Doda was one vote short of a majority. But, instead of extending support to Doda, the Congress’ six zila parishad members voted for BJP member Surya Ahari, who was fielded as an Independent. With eight votes of BJP and six of Congress, Ahari reached the majority mark of 14.

In a series of tweets, BTP founder Vasava accused the BJP and the Congress of “being one”, saying their alliance “was hidden from the country for many years”.

The BTP leaders said they felt particularly cheated because of its support to the Congress government of Ashok Gehlot when it faced rebellion from Sachin Pilot earlier this year.

"We will withdraw from the government as we have no reason left to continue supporting it. We saved the Ashok Gehlot government during the political crisis but the party has been conspiring against us because we have been growing stronger."