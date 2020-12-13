India registered 30,254 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the country’s tally to 98,57,029, the health ministry data showed. India has reported less than 40,000 cases for 14 consecutive days. The toll rose by 391 to 1,43,019.

There are 3,56,546 active cases and 93,57,464 in the country. The recovery rate has risen to 94.93%, while the fatality rate stood at 1.45%.

The health ministry has issued guidelines for the operation of coronavirus vaccination programme, according to NDTV. It said that only 100 people per “session” are likely to be vaccinated in the process. The number may increase to 200 if the logistics allow, the ministry said, adding that the state governments and Union Territory administrations may choose the date for the inoculation programme.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday promised free Covid-19 vaccines in the state, reported the Hindustan Times. “The government will bear all expenses,” he said. “We are ready once the Union health ministry gets us enough ampoules,” he said. Kerala is one of the worst affected states in India. It has reported 6,64,632 cases so far including 2,594 deaths.

The United States, which is among the most affected countries, has crossed the 16 million, or 1.6 crore, mark as the toll closed 3 lakh. It reported record highs in infections and toll on Friday with 2,31,775 cases and 3,309 deaths. In the latest 7-day average, the United States is reporting 2,411 deaths per day.



Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 7.16 crore people and killed over 16.04 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 4.68 crore people have recovered from the infection.