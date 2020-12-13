Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha was on Sunday detained ahead of a planned protest outside the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah in connection with the alleged misappropriation of Municipal Corporation of Delhi funds. Party leaders Ritu Raj, Kuldeep Kumar and Sanjeev Jha were also detained, AAP tweeted.

“The BJP-ruled MCD committed the biggest Rs 2,500 crore scam in Delhi’s history,” Chadha tweeted. “When we asked for time to meet Home Minister Amit Shah ji, I was arrested from my residence. Amit Shah ji, why are you suppressing your party’s corruption on the strength of your police?”

The Delhi Police, however, said that it had rejected the AAP leader’s request for permission to hold the protest, reported ANI. No gathering is allowed outside the residence of the home minister, the police said.

The AAP has alleged that the North MCD had waived Rs 2,457 crore which the South municipal body was to pay as rent for using the premises of the civic centre building in central Delhi, reported NDTV. The building officially belongs to the North civic body.

“North MCD waived off Rs 2500 crore rent dues of South MCD, resulting in a loss to the public exchequer,” AAP leader Atishi Marlena said at a press conference on Saturday. “Who is responsible for this corruption? Tomorrow, we will go and meet the Union Home Minister and LG [lieutenant governor] at 11 am. We will sit there till they give consent for CBI enquiry.”

Atishi said that Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has ordered a secretary-level enquiry into the alleged misappropriation of funds.