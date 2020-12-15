Farm laws: Farmers’ protest enters 20th day; Anna Hazare threatens to resume hunger strike
But Union minister Nitin Gadkari said Hazare was unlikely to join the ongoing agitation.
Farmers protesting against the Centre’s agricultural laws camped out near Delhi for the 20th straight day on Tuesday. They remain adamant on the demand that the Centre repeal the three laws.
Social activist Anna Hazare warned the Centre that he will resume the hunger strike he began in 2019 against its failure to implement the recommendations of the MS Swaminathan Commission. Union minister Nitin Gadkari, meanwhile, said Hazare was unlikely to join the farmers’ protest
Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at key entry points to Delhi. The farmers fear the agricultural reforms will weaken the minimum support price mechanism under which the government buys agricultural produce, will lead to the deregulation of crop-pricing, deny them fair remuneration for their produce and leave them at the mercy of corporations.
As the farmers went on a hunger strike on Monday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government was ready to discuss every clause of the three contentious farm laws with the protesting farmers. At least 10 organisations representing the farmers of several states met Tomar on Monday and extended their support to the contentious farm laws, even as thousands of others intensified their countrywide pushback against the legislations.
Live updates
10.10 am: Union minister Nitin Gadkari says he doesn’t think social activist Anna Hazare will join the farmers’ protest, ANI reports. “We have not done anything against the farmers,” he says. “It is the right of farmers to sell their produce in [the] mandi, to traders or anywhere else.”
He adds: “I come from Vidarbha. Over 10,000 poor farmers committed suicide. This issue should not be politicised. Gadkari also says that the Centre is willing to make changes in the laws according to the farmers’ “correct” suggestions.
10 am: Here are some visuals from the Singhu border.
9.50 am: The farmers protest enters the 20th day.
9.40 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh continued to trade barbs amid the protest on Monday.
Kejriwal had accused Singh of colluding with the Centre so that cases of alleged financial irregularities against his son could be withdrawn.
“Every Punjabi knows I am not one to be cowed down by any amount of false cases... they also know you will sell your soul if it serves your purpose,” Singh said in a tweet. “The whole world has seen how you sold off farmers’ interests by notifying one of the black laws. Why did you do that?”
Kejriwal responded: “You were part of the committee which drafted these Bills. These Bills are YOUR ‘gift’ to the nation. Captain sahib, why do BJP leaders never accuse u [you] of double standards the way they accuse all other leaders?”
9.35 am: All India Kisan Sangharsh Committee says that it is ready for talks with the Centre again but with certain conditions, Hindustan Times reports.
“The government [is] repeatedly dishing out old rejected logic,” All India Kisan Sangharsh Committee Secretary Avik Saha says. “Farmers are ready for talks, but the three Farm Acts and the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 have to be withdrawn.”
9.30 am: Social activist Anna Hazare on Monday warned the Centre that he would resume his hunger strike against its failure to implement the recommendations of the MS Swaminathan Commission, PTI reports.
Hazare had begun his fast in Maharashtra’s Ralegaon Siddhi village in 2019. He called off the fast after the then Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh assured him that the Centre would form a committee to implement the recommendations.
Here are the top updates from Monday
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made an attempt to placate the farmers, saying the government would never take “retrograde steps” that could possibly damage the rural economy and the agriculture sector.
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray criticised the Centre for trying to defame the farmers’ protests against the government’s agricultural laws and said that labelling the protestors anti-national was “not our culture”.
