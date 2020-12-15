The Kerala State Election Commission on Monday sought an explanation from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding complaints of Model Code of Conduct violation after he announced that Covid-19 vaccine will be administered for free in the state, reported The Indian Express.

“The Commission would hear what the chief minister has to say on the issue. We have sought an explanation,” State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran said. “We have sought an explanation. The chief minister himself has to explain under which circumstances he had made the statement. The next step of action would be decided after getting the version of the chief minister.”

On Saturday, Vijayan had said that the vaccine would be made free of all costs in the state. “The government does not intend to take money for that [vaccination] from anyone,” he said. “We will take steps for free distribution.”

His announcement, which came amid the local body polls in the state, prompted both the Congress-led United Democratic Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party to move the poll body. Bhaskaran said that he received complaints from both the parties.

“The statement of Kerala CM that Covid-19 vaccine will be free in the state is a clear breach of Model Code of Conduct,” Kerala BJP President K Surendran said, according to the Mint.

However, Vijayan dismissed the charges. “We have been providing free treatment for Covid-19 and preventive medicine is part of that treatment,” he said. “We made it clear that it will be provided free of cost. There is no violation of any model code of conduct.”

The final round of the three-phase local body elections in Kerala concluded on Monday, and the counting will be done on December 16. The polls assume significance ahead of the Assembly elections due in April-May next year.

Notably, in October, the Election Commission had said that it was not a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, after the BJP promised free coronavirus vaccines in its manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections.

India on Tuesday crossed the 99-lakh coronavirus cases mark as it recorded 22,065 fresh infections cases in 24 hours, taking the tally up to 99,06,165. The toll meanwhile increased by 354 to 1,43,709.

Follow today’s coronavirus updates.