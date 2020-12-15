Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that his party will form an alliance with smaller outfits for the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh as its experience with the major ones was not good, News18 reported.

“Our experience has not been very pleasant when we forged [alliance] with bigger parties, hence Samajwadi Party will be forging an alliance with smaller parties in the 2022 Assembly elections,” Yadav said.

Yadav expressed confidence that his party will form the next government in Uttar Pradesh with majority, according to ANI.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the agricultural laws, which have triggered a massive farmers’ protest near Delhi. “If the Centre had been genuinely kind to the farmers, it would have brought a law that would benefit the farmers so that they could get a fair price for their produce,” he said, according to News18.

Yadav said the three new farm laws were “death warrants” for farmers. He also called them “black laws” which are meant to benefit corporate houses.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Aam Aadmi Party will contest in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Yadav’s Samajwadi Party had formed an alliance with the Congress for the Assembly polls in 2017. The BJP had won the UP elections with 312 constituencies, while the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance won only 54 seats. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party won 19.