Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday signalled that he was willing to have a political alliance with actor Rajinikanth, saying they were “just a phone call away” from reaching an understanding, provided their ideologies are in sync, reported the Hindustan Times.

“We are just a phone call away,” Haasan told reporters. “If our ideology is similar and if it would benefit the people, we are ready to set aside our ego and co-operate with each other.”

The actor-turned-politician, however, cautioned that a more detailed understanding of Rajinikanth’s ideology was needed to make this decision, reported NDTV. “Let Rajini speak,” he added. “We will help each other if required, give up all ego and co-operate if it will benefit the people. We have said this before... nothing new to be said now.”

Haasan said that his party cannot take Rajinikanth’s “single word” as his “full ideology”. “I have said why I came to politics, we need a change,” he added. “Rajinikanth too says that... Let him give details.”

On Sunday, the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief had hinted at the realignment of political alliances in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections next year, and the possibility of a tie-up with Rajnikanth, according to PTI. “Alliances will break up and alliances will come together,” he had said.

On December 3, Rajinikanth had said that he would announce his political party on December 31 and launch it in January next year, ending years of uncertainty. “With great support from people, in the upcoming Assembly elections, an honest, righteous, transparent, corruption-free, casteless, secular and spiritual politics will be formed in Tamil Nadu for sure,” the actor had said. “Miracles would happen.”