Actor Rajinikanth on Thursday said that he would announce his political party on December 31 and launch it in January next year, ending years of uncertainty.

“With great support from people, in the upcoming Assembly elections, an honest, righteous, transparent, corruption-free, casteless, secular and spiritual politics will be formed in Tamil Nadu for sure,” the actor said in a statement that he tweeted. “Miracles would happen.”

On Monday, Rajinikanth had met district secretaries of the Rajini Makkal Mandram, an outfit started by him in early 2018 as a precursor to his political party. After this, the actor had said on Wednesday that he’d soon announce his decision on his plans for electoral politics, according to NDTV.

Rajinikanth had announced his entry into politics on New Year’s Eve in 2017. However ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he refused to contest the elections or enter into an alliance with any political party.

In October, the actor had said that he would take a decision on entering politics at an “appropriate time”. His comments came after a letter containing details on the actor’s poor health was shared widely on social media. The letter, which was believed to be written by Rajinikanth himself, indicated that his plans on joining politics were doubtful due to health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor disowned the letter, but admitted that its content about his health was true.