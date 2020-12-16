All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying no man can ever buy him with money, reported ANI. Earlier, Banerjee had alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was trying to import the AIMIM to Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections to sharpen the communal polarisation. West Bengal will vote for the 294-member Assembly next year.

“Never was a man born who can buy Asaduddin Owaisi with money,” the AIMIM chief said. “Her allegation is baseless and she is restless. She should worry about her own home, so many of her people are going to BJP.”

After the Bihar Assembly elections, Owaisi’s party announced that it will contest next year’s West Bengal polls.

At a rally in Jalpaiguri on Tuesday, Banerjee had alleged that the BJP was giving money to a party from Hyderabad to divide the votes. “The plan is that BJP will eat into Hindu votes, and this Hyderabad party will eat into Muslim votes,” she had alleged. “In recent Bihar elections, they did the same thing. This party is a B-team of the BJP.”

To this, Owaisi said Banerjee insulted the Bihar voters with her comments. “So far you’ve only dealt with obedient Mir Jaffers and Sadiqs,” he added. “You don’t like Muslims who think and speak for themselves. You’ve insulted our voters in Bihar. Remember what happened to parties in Bihar that kept blaming their failures on ‘vote cutters. Muslim voters aren’t your jagir [property].”