French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday went into isolation for seven days after he tested positive for the coronavirus, Reuters reported, quoting a statement from his office.

“This diagnosis was made following a PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms,” the brief statement said, without mentioning what symptoms Macron experienced. “He will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance.”

Elysee Palace officials said Macron and his team were trying to assess where he could have contracted the infection. In the meantime, Macron will cancel all upcoming trips, including a December 22 visit to Lebanon, his office said.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex will also self-isolate after contact with Macron, Al Jazeera reported. Castex showed no symptoms but will no longer be going to the French Senate on Thursday to outline his government’s vaccine strategy to combat the pandemic, his office said in a statement.

Brigitte Macron, the president’s wife, is also self-isolating, although she is not showing any symptoms, her office said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the French president a speedy recovery and the best of health.

Wishing my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron a speedy recovery and the best of health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 17, 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had tested positive for coronavirus in March, also sent Macron his best wishes. “Sorry to hear my friend Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for coronavirus,” Johnson said on Twitter. “We are all wishing you a speedy recovery.”