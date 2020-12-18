Trinamool Congress MLA Silbhadra Dutta resigned from the party on Friday, becoming the third person to leave the Mamata Banerjee-led party in a span of two days, reported NDTV.

On Thursday, former West Bengal minister Suvendu Adhikari and MLA Jitendra Tiwari had quit ahead of state Assembly elections. Five local TMC leaders in the Malda district also tendered their resignations on the same day.

Many of the rebel leaders are expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He is scheduled to visit the state on Saturday.

On November 27, Adhikari had resigned as West Bengal transport minister. A day earlier, the prominent Trinamool Congress leader had resigned from the post of chairperson of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners.

Shortly after Adhikari quit from West Bengal’s Legislative Assembly, BJP Vice President Mukul Roy and the party’s state unit chief Dilip Ghosh said the saffron party would be happy to welcome him.

Adhikari, a two-term MP, had been in charge of the TMC in several districts, including Malda, Murshidabad, Purulia and Bankura. The 49-year-old-leader has a crucial support base in the state. He was also the face of the Trinamool Congress in the 2008 Nandigram movement, which by many accounts, was a major factor in the unseating of the Left Front government in the state in 2011.

Before his resignation, Adhikari had criticised Chief Minister Banerjee’s party openly, choosing to address his political rallies under non-TMC banners. In the last two to three months, he had skipped all party and Cabinet meetings as well.

Trinamool Congress leaders said that Adhikari had been unhappy with the rise of Banerjee’s nephew within the TMC. Besides, Adhikari is also believed to be displeased with the role of political strategist Prashant Kishore in party affairs.

On Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had obliquely referred to Adhikari at a rally in the Jalpaiguri district. She accused rebels of profiting from the TMC and now seeking other options.