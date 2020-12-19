Suvendu Adhikari, who was among the most prominent Trinamool Congress leaders, on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

At a mega rally in Midnapore city, Shah welcomed Adhikari into the saffron party. BJP Vice President Mukul Roy and the party’s state unit chief Dilip Ghosh were also present.

The former Bharatiya Janata Party president is on a two-day visit to West Bengal as the BJP prepares its roadmap for the state elections scheduled to take place next year.

Adhikari, a two-term MP, had been in charge of the TMC in several districts, including Malda, Murshidabad, Purulia and Bankura. The 49-year-old-leader has a crucial support base in the state. He was also the face of the Trinamool Congress in the 2008 Nandigram movement, which by many accounts, was a major factor in the unseating of the Left Front government in the state in 2011.

Adhikari resigned from all the positions he held in the Trinamool Congress on December 17. He, however, did not specify any reason, and thanked the party chairperson for “challenges and opportunities” presented to him.

On November 27, Adhikari had resigned as West Bengal transport minister. A day earlier, the prominent Trinamool Congress leader had resigned from the post of chairperson of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners.