The big news: Shah warns Banerjee she’ll be left alone amid TMC desertions, and 9 other top stories
- Rebel Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP during Amit Shah’s visit to Bengal: The home minister said the tsunami of defections, which he was witnessing in West Bengal, would leave Banerjee alone by the time elections are held in 2021.
- ED attaches Farooq Abdullah’s properties worth nearly Rs 12 crore in J&K Cricket Association scam: In a statement, the agency said that it has attached three houses, commercial buildings and lands at four different places in Jammu and Kashmir.
- India wants to resolve standoff with China, but won’t tolerate harm to self-respect, says Rajnath Singh: The defence minister said India was capable of responding to aggression in a befitting manner.
- India’s coronavirus case count crosses 1-crore mark, toll over 1.45 lakh: Meanwhile, US cleared Moderna vaccine for emergency use, to get nearly 2 crore doses by end of year. Jair Bolsonaro claimed vaccines can turn people into crocodiles, women may grow beard.
- Allahabad HC stays arrest of man under UP anti-conversion law, cites right to privacy: Another court in Uttar Pradesh directed authorities to release a Muslim man, his brother after police found no evidence.
- Wistron accepts delay in payment to workers, sacks India head after violence at Karnataka facility: Apple placed Wistron on probation and said that the iPhone manufacturer will not get contracts till it completes corrective action.
- Mumbai court orders police to probe Javed Akhtar’s defamation complaint against Kangana Ranaut: In a TV interview in July, Ranaut had accused Akhtar of being a part of a Bollywood ‘suicide gang’.
- MJ Akbar played fraud on court by hiding other sexual harassment allegations, says Priya Ramani’s lawyer: Rebecca John told a court in Delhi that 15 women had accused Akbar of sexual harassment by the time he filed a defamation case against Ramani in 2018.
- RSS ideologue MG Vaidya dies at 97: He was a veteran journalist and the first official spokesperson of the organisation.
- Pakistan claims India is planning surgical strike against it, seeking approval from other countries: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Islamabad was, however, prepared to respond.