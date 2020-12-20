Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Gurdwara Rakabganj in Delhi to pay tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur, a day after the death anniversary of the Sikh guru.

Modi’s “surprise visit” to the shrine comes at a time when hundreds of thousands of Sikh farmers from Punjab are protesting at key entry points to Delhi against his government’s new agricultural legislations. He has repeatedly tried to assuage the anger of farmers, saying the reforms were introduced for their benefit.

“This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated,” the prime minister wrote in a tweet. “I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji.”

Unidentified officials told PTI that no additional security arrangements, or traffic restrictions were imposed for the prime minister’s visit.

It is the special Kripa of the Guru Sahibs that we will mark the special occasion of the 400th Parkash Parv of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji during our Government’s tenure.



Let us mark this blessed occasion in a historic way and celebrate the ideals of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji.