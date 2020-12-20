Afghanistan Ministry of Defense on Sunday that 74 Talibani terrorists were killed and 15 injured during clashes with the country’s armed forces in Kandahar province.

The clashes broke out on Saturday after the country’s army launched an assault on the terrorists in Zheria, Dand, Panjwae and Arghandab districts, the ministry said. The terrorists were planning to attack positions held by the Afghanistan National Defense and Security Forces, it said, adding that a large number of their weapons were also destroyed.

Several clashes took place in the Kandahar province in recent days, according to ANI. The ministry’s data showed that 82 Taliban terrorists were killed in the province earlier this week amid a sustained military operation.

Afghanistan has seen a rise in violent attacks even as the government and Taliban negotiators have been meeting in Qatar to try to broker a peace deal.

On November 29, at least 30 security force personnel were killed in a suicide car bombing in Afghanistan’s central province of Ghazni. At least five people were killed and 21 injured after 14 rockets hit various parts of Kabul on November 21.