Four men allegedly gangraped a 14-year-old girl in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area on Saturday, PTI reported. The accused, including a 17-year-old boy, have been taken into custody.

The complainant had been working as a domestic help in the area, according to NDTV. She told the police that the teenage boy also used to work there but had quit his job a month ago. The two were friends.

The girl said that the boy asked her to come to his new place of work, situated in the same area, on Saturday. The three other suspects, aged 18, 20 and 30, were also present there.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur told the Hindustan Times that the accused offered the girl a drink, after which she fell unconscious. They raped her in the servants’ quarters. The girl regained consciousness the next day and went home. She told her mother about the incident, and they made a call to the police.

The police filed a case of rape and wrongful confinement against the accused. They also charged them under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences or POCSO Act. The complainant is said to be out of danger and is being given counselling. The police are waiting for her medical reports.