A 21-year-old college student, Arya Rajendran, is set to become the mayor of Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram, Hindustan Times reported on Friday. She will be the youngest person to occupy the post anywhere in the country.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretariat recommended her for the post at a meeting on Friday. The recommendation will be approved by the CPI(M) state committee, after which it will officially announce the appointment.

Arya presently serves as the state president of Balasangam, a children’s organisation affiliated to the CPI(M), The News Minute reported. She won the civic body elections from Mudavanmugal ward. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front won the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation for the second consecutive time. It swept 51 out of the city’s 100 wards. The results of the election were declared on December 16.

The 21-year-old was the youngest election candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, according to India Today. She is a second-year student of Bachelor of Science in Mathematics at the All Saints College.

Arya said she has not received any information from the party so far regarding the post, but added that she will happily accept the responsibility, The New Indian Express reported. “I am right now functioning as a councillor,” she said. “But I will take up the responsibilities given to me by the party.”

Arya said she was hugely influenced by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Health Minister K K Shailaja, Hindustan Times reported. The student added that she will continue her studies along with her new role.