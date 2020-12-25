A look at the headlines right now:

PM Modi criticises Mamata Banerjee for not implementing PM-Kisan, CM flags Centre’s dues: Modi made the accusation while disbursing funds for the latest tranche of the PM-Kisan scheme. Centre to conduct coronavirus vaccination dry run in Assam, Andhra, Gujarat and Punjab next week: The exercise will include all steps involved in the vaccination process, except for administering the shot. Mumbai’s Dharavi slum reports no new coronavirus cases for the first time since April: The area’s active cases reduced to 12. PM-CARES ‘controlled by government’, but doesn’t come under RTI Act, says Centre in new response: Confusion over the fund’s ownership has increased over the last few months. China says no link between stranded Indian cargo ships at its ports and bilateral ties: Cargo vessels MV Jag Anand and MV Anastasia, with 39 sailors, have been stranded in Chinese ports since June and September. Ex-BARC chief sent to police custody in TRP scam case, audit shows ratings were rigged to aid Republic TV: A forensic audit of BARC’s ratings data in 2017 showed numbers of Republic TV were kept unchanged, while those of its competitors were suppressed. 21-year-old set to become Thiruvananthapuram mayor, youngest in the country: Arya Rajendran, a CPI(M) member, won the civic body elections from Mudavanmugal ward. South Africa dismisses UK’s claim that its coronavirus strain is more dangerous: On Wednesday, UK had suspended travel from South Africa, that the variant there was ‘more transmissible and mutated further’. Blow to Nitish Kumar as 6 JD(U) MLAs join BJP in Arunachal Pradesh: The JD(U) now has just one MLA in the 60-member Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh, while the BJP has 48. ‘Corporates won’t be able to snatch farmers’ lands while Modi is PM,’ says Amit Shah: Several BJP leaders, including Cabinet ministers, addressed meetings on Friday to counter the ongoing farmers’ protest, which has been on for a month now.