Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth, who was hospitalised after severe blood pressure fluctuations on Friday, is “progressing well”, the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad said in a statement on Saturday.

The hospital, however, added that Rajinikanth’s blood pressure was still on the higher side. “His investigations have not revealed anything alarming so far,” the hospital said. “He is scheduled for a further set of investigations today [Saturday], reports of which will be available by the evening.”

The statement said that Rajinikanth has been advised complete rest and no visitors were being allowed to meet him. A decision on his discharge is expected to be taken on Saturday evening, based on his health condition.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami spoke to Rajinikanth over the phone and wished him a fast recovery, NDTV reported.

Rajinikanth had been in Hyderabad for the shoot of his film Annaatthe, which was cancelled earlier this week after four members of the crew tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor-politician tested negative on December 22, but he isolated himself as a precautionary measure.

Earlier this month, Rajinikanth had said that he would announce his political party on December 31 and launch it in January, ending years of uncertainty about his political plans. Tamil Nadu will have Assembly elections next year.