Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, two days after he was admitted due to severe blood pressure fluctuations, Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad confirmed.

“His [Rajinikanth] blood pressure has been stabilised and he is feeling much better,” the hospital said in a statement. “In view of his improved medical condition he is being discharged from the hospital today [Sunday].”

This came a day after the hospital said his condition showed positive developments. The hospital had, however, added that Rajinikanth’s blood pressure was still on the higher side.

The actor-turned-politician has been advised complete bed rest for a week with regular monitoring of his blood pressure levels. He has also been asked to minimise physical activity, and avoid stress. “In view of the above conditions he has also been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting Covid-19,” the hospital added.

Rajinikanth discharged from hospital; advised for complete bed rest for one week and minimal physical activity. pic.twitter.com/rCaTOiayc5 — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) December 27, 2020

Rajinikanth had been in Hyderabad for the shoot of his film Annaatthe, which was cancelled earlier this week after four members of the crew tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor-politician tested negative on December 22, but he isolated himself as a precautionary measure.



Earlier this month, Rajinikanth had said that he would announce his political party on December 31 and launch it in January, ending years of uncertainty about his political plans. Tamil Nadu will have Assembly elections next year.