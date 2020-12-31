Farm laws: Kerala Assembly passes resolution against reforms; protest in Delhi enters day 36
Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur remained closed on Thursday for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad.
The Kerala Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the farm laws demanding that the Centre repeal the reforms even as the farmers’ protest at Delhi’s borders entered its 36th day.
Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting at the national Capital’s borders with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur as they demand a repeal of the three contentious farm laws. The borders are shut for those travelling from Noida and Ghaziabad.
The protestors say the laws will dismantle regulated markets, and hurt their livelihoods by making them vulnerable to big corporations. They want the laws to be scrapped. The Centre has refused to address the demand of repealing the laws. It did, however, offer making amendments to certain sections along with a written guarantee on MSP.
On Wednesday, the Centre held the sixth meeting with farmers, following which it said that it has arrived at a consensus on two out of four matters flagged by the protestors.
Live updates
11.20 am: Kerala Assembly passes resolution against the three farm laws, ANI reports. The resolution says that genuine concerns of farmers must be addressed and that the Centre must withdraw all three legislations.
11 am: BJP MLA O Rajagopal opposes the resolution in the Kerala Assembly, ANI reports. “Similar farm laws were promised by Congress in their poll manifesto,” he says. “CPI (M) also demanded to bring in such laws. Now, both parties are opposing it. Farmers shouldn’t be misguided.”
9.56 am: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moves a resolution against the farm laws in the state. Vijayan says the farmers’ protest would affect the state, reports ANI. He adds that people in Kerala would starve if the supply of food items from other states stops.
9.52 am: Kisan Ekta Morcha says that a tractor march, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed. It adds that the march is not cancelled.
9.44 am: Farmers continued their protest against the farm laws at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as the agitation enters the 36th day, reports the Hindustan Times. The borders with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur remain closed on Thursday for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad.
Here are the top updates from Wednesday
- The Centre, after its sixth meeting with the farmers’ unions, said that it had arrived at consensus on two out of four matters flagged by them. Earlier in the meeting, the government said that it could form a committee to deliberate on their demands related to the agricultural laws.
- The Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal told farmers protesting against the agricultural laws that they should hold direct talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get the legislations repealed.
- The Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government in Haryana suffered a setback in municipal elections amid the farmers’ agitation against the agricultural laws. The BJP-Jannayak Janata Party alliance lost the mayoral elections in Sonipat and Ambala.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to protesting farmers to engage the government in a logical debate on every clause of the new agricultural legislations, and allow the administration “to do the needful to address their problems”.