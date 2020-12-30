Farm laws: Don’t think we will reach a solution today, says farmer group ahead of talks with Centre
Farmer leaders on Tuesday wrote to the government saying the discussion should focus on repealing the three new agricultural laws.
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, Joint Secretary Sukhwinder Singh Sabra on Wednesday said his association did not think that an agreement will be reached during the sixth round of talks.
Later in the day, the leaders of farmer unions will meet Union ministers to hold another round of talks over the new agricultural laws, a month after massive agitations against the market-oriented reforms rattled the government. The strike follows five rounds of talks between the farmers and the Centre that have failed to produce any breakthroughs.
Farmer unions on Tuesday wrote to the government, saying the discussion can only be on a four-point agenda, including modalities of repealing the laws, and providing a legal guarantee on minimum support price.
Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at Delhi’s borders. The protestors say the laws will dismantle regulated markets, and hurt their livelihoods by making them vulnerable to big corporations. They want the laws to be scrapped.
The Centre has refused to address the demand of repealing the laws. It did, however, offer making amendments to certain sections along with a written guarantee on MSP.
Live updates
10.34 am: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says there is no question of being insensitive towards farmers. “Our farmers are holding demonstrations and I am not the only one pained but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pained as well,” he adds in an interview with ANI. “...Our heads bow in respect towards our farmers. They are our ‘annadatas [provider of food]’”
10.31 am: At the Ghazipur border protests, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait says it is essential to have a strong Opposition in the country that the “government fears but here they don’t”. “This is why farmers had to come on roads,” he says, reports ANI. “Opposition should sit in pitched tents and stage protest on roads against the farm laws.”
10.29 am: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, Joint Secretary Sukhwinder Singh Sabra says five rounds of talks between farmers and government have taken place, reports ANI. “We don’t think we will reach a solution even today,” he adds. “The three farms should be repealed.”
7.22 am: Ahead of the resumption of talks, farmer unions on Tuesday wrote to the government saying the discussion can only be on a four-point agenda including modalities of repealing the laws and providing a legal guarantee on minimum support price, reports The Indian Express.
“In its letter to us, the government acknowledged our agenda, but did not specifically mention repealing the laws,” said Surjit Singh Phool of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari). “Their letter lacks clarity, but we believe that their act of asking us for the agenda was a welcome step. Now, we expect something new from them, something that is in the direction of finding the best way to repeal the laws.”
7.18 am: The leaders of farmer unions will meet central ministers on Wednesday to hold the sixth round of negotiations over the new agricultural legislations. Ahead of the talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, who are among those representing the Centre in these discussions, met Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, reports NDTV.
7.16 am: In response to a Right to Information query filed by NDTV, the government says it does not “hold any record” on whether farmers were consulted about the farm laws. The Narendra Modi government has been criticised by the Opposition and farmer groups for not holding enough consultations before the bills were passed.
7.10 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday
- Farmers’ unions told the Centre that their sixth meeting on December 30 should focus on repealing the three agricultural laws. The government has so far failed to mollify the protestors who say the reforms threaten their livelihoods and pave the way for corporate exploitation.
- Thousands of people led by farmers’ union Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti and organisations affiliated to Left parties marched to the governor’s residence, Raj Bhawan, in Bihar’s capital Patna, demanding the scrapping of the three new agriculture laws.
- Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar said that the Centre cannot not run agriculture while “sitting in Delhi” since it concerned hardworking farmers in the villages. He added that the government “bulldozed” the three agricultural laws by not consulting the states.