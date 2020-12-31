A 14-year old boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Thursday killed his classmate, shooting him thrice, over an argument in school, NDTV reported.

The boys, both Class 10 students of Surajbhan Saraswati Vidya Mandir, had an argument on Wednesday over seats in the classroom, following which the incident took place, the local police said. The victim died on the spot.

“The two apparently had a fight about sitting in class yesterday,” police officer Santosh Kumar said. “The accused went home and stole a licensed revolver belonging to his uncle, who is in the Army and currently staying in home on leave.” The police also found another country-made pistol in his bag.

The accused tried to flee the school after the incident. However the principal managed to close the main gate and the boy was apprehended and then handed over to the police, reported Amar Ujala.