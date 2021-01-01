The big news: Farmers to step up protest if deadlock continues on January 4, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: New Delhi asked Beijing to provide immediate assistance to 39 sailors stuck at ports, and India, UK flight services to resume from January 8.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Will shut Haryana malls, petrol pumps if January 4 talks with Centre fail, say farmers: Meanwhile, the agricultural minister said he cannot say whether the seventh round of talks will be the final one.
- India asks China to urgently help 39 sailors stranded on two ships for months: This came hours after the National Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognisance of the condition of the crew members.
- India-UK flight operations to resume from January 8, was suspended over new virus strain: The aviation minister said services will be restricted to 15 flights per week.
- GST collections hit all-time high of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore in December: The GST revenues have exceeded the Rs 1-lakh crore mark for three consecutive months.
- Harsh Vardhan reviews preparation for countrywide coronavirus vaccine dry run on January 2: The dry run will be conducted in at least three sites in all state capitals.
- Delhi records coldest New Year’s Day in 15 years at 1.1 degrees as cold wave persists in North India: On January 8, 2006, the Capital had registered a minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius.
- India registers over 20,000 new Covid-19 cases, Centre’s panel to decide on vaccine approval: Meanwhile, the country now has 29 total cases of the new virus strain.
- In Hathras gangrape case, district magistrate who allowed late-night cremation transferred: The Allahabad High Court had earlier criticised Laxkar and asked the state government if it was fair for him to continue on the post.
- Donald Trump extends immigration curbs, cites effect of Covid-19 on labour market: The president said the measures were needed to protect American workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has severely affected the economy.
- WHO grants ‘emergency validation’ to Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine: The emergency listing paves the way for countries to expedite their regulatory approval process to ‘import and administer the vaccine’.