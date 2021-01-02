Former India skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly complained of chest pain and has been admitted to a hospital on Saturday.

The 48-year-old reportedly complained of uneasiness and chest pain while working out on Saturday morning. He was subsequently hospitalised in his native Kolkata and set to undergo a procedure. He is stable though and should be able to stage a speedy recovery.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed the development while adding that Ganguly was now stable.

Shah tweeted: “I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment.”

An official from the hospital was also quoted by PTI: “He is stable now. We are checking whether this pain is due to some cardiac problem or not. He requires to undergo several tests.”

According to a tweet by journalist and author Boria Majumdar, Dr Saroj Mondal will perform the procedure at the Woodland hospital in Kolkata.

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly rushed to hospital folowing chest pain: hospital sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 2, 2021

I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 2, 2021

Oh God, getting this terrible news of Sourav Ganguly being admitted in a hospital and getting an angioplasty done. @SGanguly99 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) January 2, 2021

He had a heart issue and is in Woodlands hospital. But is stable will need a procedure confirm hospital sources. Should be out of the woods in the next few hours. I wish him a speedy recovery. @SGanguly99 — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 2, 2021

He felt dizzy when he was in the gym and he went to Woodlands to get the Tests done. That’s when it came to light that there was a cardiac issue and the hospital has now created a 3 member board with Dr. Saroj Mondal who will perform the procedure. @SGanguly99 get well soon. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 2, 2021

Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a hospital because of a heart issue after he fell ill post working out in the gym!



He will be discharged today itself after an angioplasty



Get well soon, Dada ❤️ — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) January 2, 2021

Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital.



Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 2, 2021

Dada , jaldi se theek hone ka.

Praying for your quick and speedy recovery @SGanguly99 . — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 2, 2021

Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada, @SGanguly99 . Praying that you get well soon — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 2, 2021

The BCCI president was last seen in New Delhi where he was present for the inauguration of the late Arun Jaitley’s statue at the DDCA premise. Before that he was in Ahmedabad to attend the BCCI’s annual general meeting which was held on December 24.

