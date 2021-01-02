Indian cricket: Sourav Ganguly complains of chest pain, admitted to hospital
According to multiple news reports, the 48-year-old reportedly complained of uneasiness while working out and was subsequently hospitalised in Kolkata.
Former India skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly complained of chest pain and has been admitted to a hospital on Saturday.
The 48-year-old reportedly complained of uneasiness and chest pain while working out on Saturday morning. He was subsequently hospitalised in his native Kolkata and set to undergo a procedure. He is stable though and should be able to stage a speedy recovery.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed the development while adding that Ganguly was now stable.
Shah tweeted: “I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment.”
An official from the hospital was also quoted by PTI: “He is stable now. We are checking whether this pain is due to some cardiac problem or not. He requires to undergo several tests.”
According to a tweet by journalist and author Boria Majumdar, Dr Saroj Mondal will perform the procedure at the Woodland hospital in Kolkata.
The BCCI president was last seen in New Delhi where he was present for the inauguration of the late Arun Jaitley’s statue at the DDCA premise. Before that he was in Ahmedabad to attend the BCCI’s annual general meeting which was held on December 24.
More to follow...