Indian markets hit record highs on Monday to start the first trading week of the new year as the country’s drug regulator approved two coronavirus vaccines for emergency use, pushing investor sentiment.

At 9.45 am, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.46% to 48,091.27, while the NSE Nifty 50 index jumped 0.57% to 14,098.40. All the sectoral indices traded in the green, led by gains in banking, financial services, automobile and IT shares.

Tata Motors was the biggest percentage gainer on the Nifty 50, rising 2.57% after the company on Friday reported a 21% rise in December domestic sales. GAIL, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors and ONGC, were trading between 1.82% and 3.11% higher and among the other top gainers in the Nifty basket of 50 shares.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp and Asian Paints were the only ones to trade in the red.

Top Sensex gainers include Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

The Drugs Controller General of India on Sunday approved coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and the other one by Bharat Biotech. India, which has the second-highest number of coronavirus infections in the world after the United States, is expected to start its massive immunisation programme within weeks now.