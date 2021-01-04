Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India is about to begin the world’s biggest vaccination programme. His remarks came a day after the Drugs Controller General of India granted emergency-use approval to the coronavirus vaccines developed by Bharat Biotech and the Serum Institute of India.

“We’re on the threshold of starting the largest vaccination programme in the world,” Modi said, while addressing scientists at the National Metrology Conclave. “The entire country is indebted to all scientists and technicians. The new year has brought with it a new achievement. Indian scientists have not developed just one, but two Covid vaccines.”

Modi also spoke about the “Make in India” initiative at the conclave. “We do not want to fill the world with Indian products, but we must win the hearts of every customer of Indian products in every corner of the world,” the prime minister said. “We’ve to make sure that Made In India needs to have global demand as well as acceptance.”

The prime minister emphasised on the importance of research and innovation. “[The] past teaches us that the more a country concentrates on science, the most it’s technology gets strengthened,” he said. “This technology in turn helps new industries and promotes research. This cycle takes the country ahead.”

Also read:

Follow today’s live updates on the coronavirus crisis.

Modi added: “In any progressive society, research is key and effective. It’s effects are commercial, social and helps widen our approach and thinking.”

The Drugs Controller General of India had made the announcement of the emergency approval of the vaccines at a press briefing on Sunday morning. DCGI chief VG Somani said that the two vaccines were “110% safe”. The announcement was welcomed by vaccine developers and the World Health Organization. Opposition leaders, however, questioned why Bharat Biotech’s vaccine had been cleared before phase-3 trials.

The Serum Institute is the local maker of Covishield, the vaccine developed by Oxford University and pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca. Bharat Biotech has manufactured India’s first indigenous vaccine candidate Covaxin in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said last week that coronavirus vaccines will be provided free to 3 crore frontline workers, including medical staff.

A vaccine dry run also began in all states across the country on January 2 to assess the readiness for the roll-out programme, with health authorities checking everything – from their technology platforms to the storage infrastructure – that will be required to inoculate millions.

The government has also successfully conducted a two-day pilot coronavirus vaccination drive in four states – Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Assam – on December 28 and December 29. The countrywide dry run was more ambitious in scope as it covered all state capitals, including districts that are situated in difficult terrains, or have poor logistical support.