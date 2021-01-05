Members of a Hindutva group on Monday allegedly waved saffron flags inside the premises of the Taj Mahal in Agra, The Times of India reported. Four of them have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. Three of the group’s members are seen holding up flags and facing a camera. The person filming the video is heard saying that the frame looks good.

#Agra: Activists of Hindu Jagran Manch on Monday hoisted saffron flags within the premises of #TajMahal, leading to the arrest of four persons including the outfit’s youth wing district president. pic.twitter.com/F3OFGDQG3e — TOI Agra (@TOIAgra) January 4, 2021

The four men belonged to the youth wing of the Hindu Jagran Manch, a body linked to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. They were identified as the organisation’s district President Gaurav Talwar, Rishi Lavania, Sonu Baghel and Vishesh Kumar.

Central Industrial Security Force Commandant Rahul Yadav told the Times of India that the men filmed the video to get more followers on YouTube. “Our security personnel use metal detectors for frisking visitors but small pieces of clothes can’t be detected,” he added. “Selfie sticks are allowed and they used it for hoisting these cloth flags.”

On the CISF’s complaint, a case was filed against them under Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.