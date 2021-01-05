11 am: Women in Haryana’s Jind district are driving tractors, weeks before they lead a huge “kisaan parade” against the farm laws on January 26, reports NDTV.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union, one of the key farmer bodies representing the protestors, is training more than 500 women from villages to lead protest marches. They will take out a rally on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Haryana on Wednesday.

9.33 am: Farmer union leaders say they made it very clear to the Narendra Modi government that the talks will have to focus on repealing agricultural laws. However, Sarwan Singh Pandher of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, who attended the meeting, told NDTV that Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar “clearly said that the laws will not be repealed” and asked them to approach the Supreme Court to repeal the legislations.

9.30 am: Two Punjab BJP leaders – Surjeet Kumar Jyani and Harjeet Singh Grewal – who have been in mediation with the protesting farmers, will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening, reports The Indian Express.

9.29 am: Heavy rain and thunderstorm affects farmers’ camping at Delhi’s borders for over a month to protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

A look at the developments from Monday:

  • The seventh round of talks on agriculture laws between farmers and the Centre ended in a deadlock, with the two sides deciding to meet again at 2 pm on January 8. While the farmers stuck to their demand of repealing the laws, the Centre remained firm against it and suggested the formation of a panel to take the matter forward.
  • The Congress put pressure on the Narendra Modi-led government, with a number of its leaders and spokespersons tweeting ahead of the seventh round of talks on agriculture laws between the Centre and farmer unions.
  • Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Yudhvir Singh said the Union ministers wanted to discuss the farm law point-wise, but they rejected it.