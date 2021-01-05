India on Monday formally began its eighth term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, promising to speak out against terrorism and offer solutions related to matters like international peace and security.

Mexico, Kenya Norway and Ireland also joined India as non-permanent members to UNSC. A flag installation ceremony was held on Monday to formalise their term.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said at the ceremony that the country will use its tenure “to bring human-centric and inclusive solutions” to matters of international peace and security. “India will be a voice for the developing world,” he added.

Tirumurti said that India will not hesitate in raising its voice against the common enemies of humanity, like terrorism. “We look forward to our collective pursuit for an ideal where the world is one family – Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” he said.

The UN representative said: “India comes into the Security Council as the largest democracy representing 1/6th of humanity and with a strong commitment to reformed multilateralism, rule of law, a fair and equitable international system and to peace, security and development”. He added that from “Kashmir to Kanyakumari”, India stood united by democracy, pluralism and commitment to fundamental rights.

India has formally started its 8th tenure in the Security Council today.

Tirumurti said that as a member of the UN Security Council, India will keep its focus on peacekeeping, maritime security and women and youth in conflict situations. He added that India will strive for technology with a human face.

The United States welcomed India to the UN Security Council. “A new year brings new opportunities to strengthen relationships with old friends and partners,” the US Department of State’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said in a tweet. “We welcome India to the UN Security Council and look forward to working with @IndiaUNNewYork to advance our shared interests in a more peaceful, secure Indo-Pacific and world.”

In June, India had been elected unopposed to the UNSC as a non-permanent member for a two-year term beginning in 2021. India, which was the only candidate aiming for the Asia-Pacific seat in the 15-member UNSC, secured 184 of the 192 votes in the crucial election. Previously, India had been elected as a non-permanent member of the UNSC in 1950, 1967, 1972, 1977, 1984, 1991 and 2011.

The UN Security Council has five permanent members – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Ten non-permanent members are elected by the General Assembly for a term of two years. There are five seats for African and Asian countries, one for Eastern European countries, two for Latin America and the Caribbean and two for Western Europe and other countries.