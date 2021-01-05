The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to the Central Vista project in a 2:1 verdict, Bar and Bench reported. The court rejected petitions challenging the project over alleged violation of environmental and land-use rules.

The bench noted that the environmental clearance granted to the project by the Ministry of Environment were valid and proper. It also observed that the exercise of the power under the Delhi Development Authority Act was just and valid.

“Selection and appointment of environmental consultant in the case is held to be just and proper,” Justice AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, however, differed from the majority opinion. “There was no prior approval of heritage conservation committee and thus matter remitted back for public hearing,” he was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench. “On the environmental clearance aspect, it was a non speaking order.”

At the heart of the Rs 20,000 crore plan for the redevelopment of government buildings is the new Parliament house. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid its foundation stone on December 10.

The Supreme Court, during a hearing on December 7, had directed the Centre not to undertake any construction or demolition for the project after the foundation stone-laying ceremony. The court also rebuked the government for “moving forward aggressively” on the project even before a decision was given on the petitions challenging it.